Migrants falsely claim they’re father and daughter, present fake birth certificate, officials say

Border Patrol agents in Texas uncovered a man and woman’s alleged effort to portray themselves as father and daughter with the help of a fake birth certificate, officials said Wednesday.

The agents were stationed at the Centralized Processing Center on Tuesday when they came across the pair, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Officials said the man, who is from Honduras, claimed that the woman he was with was his 17-year-old daughter. However, the woman confessed in an interview that the birth certificate wasn’t real and she wasn’t actually related to the man, the news release said. – READ MORE

California cities are ratcheting up their efforts to blacklist businesses involved in the border wall President Trump wants to build. Last week, the majority Democratic San Diego City Council voted 3-1 for city officials to draft an ordinance requiring contractors competing for city projects to reveal any work or bids they have submitted for the border wall.

Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry, a Democrat, stated, “Trump’s border wall does nothing to promote San Diego’s robust economy and our positive international ties with Mexico. Our region is stronger because of our cross-border exchange with our neighbors to the south,” as reported by The Washington Free Beacon.

Councilman Chris Cate, the Republican who voted against the action, said an ordinance would set a “bad precedent,” adding, “These folks rely on jobs to provide for their families.”

San Diego joins other cities punishing businesses for their work or bids on the prospective wall. Last December, Berkeley voted for the city to refuse to do business with companies helping to build the wall. Mayor Jesse Arreguín said, “We as a community do not stand for building walls, but breaking down walls. We’re not going to stand for what I think are racist and xenophobic policies that marginalize our immigrant population.” – READ MORE

