CNN’s Acosta: Hannity is ‘injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream’

CNN’s Jim Acosta hit back at Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday for saying that attendees at President Trump’s rally were right for heckling the CNN correspondent.

“Hannity is a propagandist for profit, peddling lies every night,” Acosta tweeted, adding that the host is “injecting poison into the nation’s political bloodstream warping public attitudes about the press.”

“I’m confident in the long run the truth will prevail,” he added.

CNN's chief White House correspondent appeared to be responding to Hannity's comments siding with attendees at a Trump rally in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday who heckled Acosta.



Acosta then attacked FOX News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday evening from his Twitter account, calling the conservative host a “propagandist for profit.”

Hannity ripped fake news Acosta in response…

Jimmy @Acosta sorry your precious feelings are hurt & that people see through your lying bullshit for what it is. FAKE NEWS. #CNNSUCKS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2018

Jim Acosta continued his whining into Thursday after Sarah Sanders refused to publicly declare the media is not the enemy of the American people. Acosta called for protests at the White House after chaos erupted in the briefing room Thursday.



