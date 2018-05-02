Trump Approval Rating Hits 11-Month High with Denuclearization Talks on the Table

A new Gallup poll finds President Donald Trump enjoying his highest approval rating in 11 months.

Gallup’s weekly job approval poll showed 42 percent of respondents approving of Trump’s job performance for the week ending April 29.

That number represents a four percentage jump from 38 percent the week before.

Meanwhile, 53 percent said they disapproved, which was a four percent drop.

Trump Job Approval: Approve 42% (+4); Disapprove 53% (-4). Get the full trend https://t.co/Pf5ueTjTFN. — GallupNews (@GallupNews) April 30, 2018

Rasmussen polling captured a similar rise in Trump’s job approval during the month of April. – READ MORE

