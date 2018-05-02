Politics
BOOM: John Kelly RIPS Media For ‘Total BS’ Report That He Insulted Trump
White House chief of staff John Kelly strongly denied an NBC News report Monday that he called President Donald Trump an “idiot.”
Less than an hour after the NBC story was published, Kelly issued a statement calling the story “total BS,” Fox News reported.
“I spend more time with the president than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship,” said Kelly, who added that Trump “always knows where I stand.”
“I am committed to the president, his agenda, and our country,” Kelly added. “This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.” – READ MORE
The Western Journal