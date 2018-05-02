BOOM: John Kelly RIPS Media For ‘Total BS’ Report That He Insulted Trump

White House chief of staff John Kelly strongly denied an NBC News report Monday that he called President Donald Trump an “idiot.”

Less than an hour after the NBC story was published, Kelly issued a statement calling the story “total BS,” Fox News reported.

“I spend more time with the president than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship,” said Kelly, who added that Trump “always knows where I stand.”

“I am committed to the president, his agenda, and our country,” Kelly added. “This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1