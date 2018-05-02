Report: NBC ‘Pressured’ Women to Support Tom Brokaw After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former NBC anchor and reporter Linda Vester accused Brokaw last week of groping her and trying to forcibly kiss her during the 1990s. Another unidentified woman has also accused Brokaw of inappropriate behavior when she worked at NBC. Brokaw denied the allegations.

Shortly after Vester’s allegations went public, more than 100 current and former female employees at NBC signed a letter praising Brokaw, calling him “a man of tremendous decency and integrity” and who always treated the women “with fairness and respect.”

Among the women who signed the letter were high-profile figures at NBC News, such as Andrea Mitchell, Mika Brzezinski and Rachel Maddow.

But a Page Six report Monday claims a number of female employees at NBC News felt pressured into signing the letter defending Brokaw.

“We felt forced to sign the letter supporting Brokaw,” one unidentified staffer told Page Six. “We had no choice, particularly the lower level staffers. The letter was being handed around the office and the unspoken threat was that if your name was not on it, there would be some repercussion down the road. Execs are watching to see who signed and who didn’t. This was all about coming out in force to protect NBC’s golden boy; the network’s reputation is tied to Brokaw . . . If more women come forward, that’s a big problem.”

Another staffer claimed having some of the network’s biggest female personalities sign the letter made it even more intimidating for lower-level employees. – READ MORE

