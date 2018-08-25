Trump and Sessions didn’t discuss criticism in person: report

President Trump’s latest criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly didn’t come up when the pair were in a meeting together on Thursday afternoon.

A source with knowledge of the Oval Office meeting told Axios that there was “not even a passing mention” of the day’s exchange between the two officials.

“To the point where I don’t even know if he [Trump] was aware of his [Sessions’s] statement,” the source told Axios, referencing the pointed remarks Sessions released the morning of the meeting in response to Trump’s criticism of the attorney general’s leadership of the Department of Justice.

Trump criticized Sessions during an interview with Fox News, attacking him for his recusal from matters related to the federal investigation into Russia’s election interference.

“You know the only reason I gave him the job? Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter,” Trump said in the interview.- READ MORE

President Trump turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s words back on him Friday morning, urging him to take control of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!” Trump tweeted.

Trump earlier this week told Fox News that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes — it’s a very, very sad day,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this week.

He went on to say he only gave Sessions the attorney general job to reward his loyalty and asked, “What kind of a man is this?” – READ MORE