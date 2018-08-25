Politics
Former Clinton Adviser: Cohen Plea Deal Is an Attempt to Set Up Trump
Pollster and former Hillary Clinton adviser Mark Penn believes the Michael Cohen plea deal is an attempt to set up President Trump.
On “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Penn said there is a clear double standard in how Trump and his associates have been investigated compared to Clinton over her private email server and handling of classified information.
“The investigations related to the email were handled with kid gloves, and the investigations related to Trump … with all-out prosecutorial force of government and deep state might,” Penn said.
“Look what happened here with Cohen: They found several million dollars of tax problems with Cohen and they got him to plead to crimes that I don’t even think were crimes when it comes to election law,” Penn said. – READ MORE
CNN traveled to a county in North East Pennsylvania that voted for former President Barack Obama twice and asked voters what they thought about the recent legal drama facing the Trump administration surrounding Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. The voters did not care.
CNN’s Jason Carroll asked three Democrats, three independents, and one Republican about the recent legal developments regarding Trump’s former campaign chairman and former personal attorney.
Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan said that the economy is so strong that she doesn’t have a problem overlooking allegations about Trump’s infidelity, “unless the money came from campaign funds.”- READ MORE