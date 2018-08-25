Former Clinton Adviser: Cohen Plea Deal Is an Attempt to Set Up Trump

Pollster and former Hillary Clinton adviser Mark Penn believes the Michael Cohen plea deal is an attempt to set up President Trump.

On “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Penn said there is a clear double standard in how Trump and his associates have been investigated compared to Clinton over her private email server and handling of classified information.

“The investigations related to the email were handled with kid gloves, and the investigations related to Trump … with all-out prosecutorial force of government and deep state might,” Penn said.