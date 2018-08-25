Mitt Romney: No man this century ‘better exemplifies honor’ than McCain

Mitt Romney said on Friday that no man has better exemplified honor in the past century than Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), shortly after McCain’s family announced that he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for his aggressive brain cancer.

“No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain,” Romney said in a tweet.

“His heroism inspires, his life shapes our character,” Romney continued. “I am blessed and humbled by our friendship.”

McCain faced off with Romney in the GOP presidential primary in 2008, but later ended up endorsing him as McCain went on to run against then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.). – READ MORE

Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has made the decision to discontinue medical treatment, his family said in a statement on Friday.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” the family of the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

The statement went on to say, “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.” – READ MORE