True Pundit

Trump already committing up to $2.4 billion to build Mexico border wall

The Department of Homeland Security has selected six companies that it will award up to $2.4 billion to build four concrete and four alternative wall prototypes at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to new data from the federal government.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced this latest step on Thursday to carrying out President Trump’s campaign promise to secure the southern border, which will start with companies building prototypes.

The companies were selected from hundreds that submitted proposals earlier this year on how to create border barriers.

Caddell Construction Company, Fisher Sand & Gravel Company, Texas Sterling Construction Company, and W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company will each receive up to $300 million to build a solid concrete wall prototype, CBP and FBP announcedAug. 31.