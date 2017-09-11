Three Worshippers Injured After Stabbing Attack Inside British Church

Three people were injured Sunday in a stabbing attack at a church in the British city of Birmingham.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. A 33-year-old man is believed to have been the target of the attack, but police said his life is not danger.

Minister Kevin Hutchinson said ushers and a number of members of the church tried to stop the man from entering the Sunday service.