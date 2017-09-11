True Pundit

U.K. Doesn’t Know Why Muslim Incarceration Rate Is Skyrocketing

FOLLOW US!



The incarceration rate of Muslims in the U.K. is exploding, according to a report published Friday – but officials have no idea why.

The U.K. has seen a 50 percent surge in the number of Muslims incarcerated within their prisons over the last ten years, however, experts said that “radicalization” is not the cause, Yahoo News reported.

Despite only making up five percent of the British population, Muslims comprise 15 percent of the British prison population.

However, a lack of data means officials are not sure why Muslims are flooding prisons at such an alarming rate, Labour MP David Lammy said. – READ MORE