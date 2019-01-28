Trump Ally Kelli Ward Takes Over Arizona GOP as Chair in Surprise Upset Against Establishment

In A Stunning Blow To The Establishment Wing Of The Republican Party, President Donald Trump Ally Kelli Ward–a Two-time Senate Candidate In Arizona–has Pulled Off A Surprise Victory By Ousting The Chairman Of The State Party And Taking Over.

Ward said in a statement following her surprise win:

I am deeply humbled and honored to have the support of so many of our party’s state committeeman. I want to thank Chairman Lines for his service and commitment. One of my top priorities as chairman is to unify our party so we enter 2020 at full strength. Together, we will ensure a resounding victory for President Trump and Arizona Republicans up and down the ballot. Our party’s future is bright.

I am honored to be your next @AZGOP chairwoman. As chair, I am committed to working with you all to unify our party & enter 2020 at full strength so we ensure a resounding victory for @realDonaldTrump & Arizona Republicans down ballot. Our state’s future is bright! #Win2020 pic.twitter.com/e1ooddWEMl — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) January 27, 2019

Ward ousted the establishment-backed incumbent state GOP chairman Jonathan Lines on Saturday, as state party committeemen chose her over Lines–a decided move by the rank-and-file of Arizona’s GOP to go with a bolder leader for the party heading into the critical 2020 presidential election.- READ MORE