Roger Stone calls indictment ‘thin as p— on a rock’

Roger Stone, the longtime confidant of President Trump who was arrested as part of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia probe, said Sunday that the indictment against him is “thin as piss on a rock” and pledged to “fight for my life.”

“In view of the fact that I expect to be acquitted and vindicated and that my attorneys … believe that this indictment is thin as piss on a rock, I’m prepared to fight for my life,” Stone said on ABC’s “This Week” when asked if he’s prepared to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Stone was indicted Friday on seven counts in Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He is charged with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and a count of witness tampering.

The indictment also states that a top Trump campaign official was instructed to contact Stone to get information about the WikiLeaks hacks of Democratic emails ahead of the 2016 election.- READ MORE