Model Opens Up About Supporting Trump, Working on 2016 Campaign: ‘He Made Me Feel Like I Had a Voice’

A model who has appeared in Maxim magazine is opening up about what she says was a secret from her fashion industry colleagues.

Elizabeth Pipko told the New York Post she no longer wants to be silent about her support for President Trump and working full-time on his 2016 campaign.

“I was terrified they would find out that I was one of the so-called evil people,” she told the outlet.

Pipko, 23, said Sunday on Fox & Friends that she thought it was time to defend her support of Trump, along with his millions of supporters.

“I think what was most important was that was getting young people to vote. He made me feel like I had a voice,” she said.

Pipko told the Post she volunteered for Trump’s presidential campaign in the spring of 2016 and was eventually hired as a national volunteer services coordinator.

She said Sunday that in the fashion industry, everyone seems to have to think the same way and there was "no chance" she would tell others that she supported Trump.