Trump Administration Seeks To Stop All Countries From Buying Iranian Oil

On Monday, the Trump administration announced that the U.S. would increase its pressure on Iran by cracking down on countries that import Iranian oil.

Last year, the Trump administration provided sanction waivers to several countries that purchased oil from Iran. But on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would not renew the waivers after they expire on May 2.

“Almost one year ago, after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, President Trump implemented the strongest pressure campaign in history against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The goal remains simple: to deprive the outlaw regime of the funds it has used to destabilize the Middle East for four decades and incentivize Iran to behave like a normal country.”

Pompeo pointed out that Iran's economy depends on its oil, with 40% of the regime's revenue coming from oil sales.