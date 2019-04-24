Trump hits Twitter: ‘They don’t treat me well as a Republican’

President Trump on Tuesday took aim at Twitter, accusing the tech company of “discriminatory” treatment that he said affects his account’s ability to reach followers.

In a pair of tweets, Trump accused the tech platform of playing “political games” with feeds belonging to conservatives while quoting a guest on the Fox Business Network, who called Trump’s account the “best thing ever to happen to Twitter.”

Trump also pressed Congress to “get involved” with the social media platform.

“’The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump,'” Trump tweeted, quoting Bartiromo. “So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names—over 100 M. But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games.”

“No wonder Congress wants to get involved — and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!” he added, referring to congressional Republicans’ claims that tech companies including Twitter artificially suppress traffic on accounts owned by conservatives. – READ MORE