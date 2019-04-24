Trump may limit foreign visitors from certain countries in bid to crackdown on visa overstays

President Trump took action Monday to crack down on the number of foreign visitors to the U.S. who overstay their business or tourist visas past their authorized time.

Mr. Trump signed a memorandum directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Homeland Security Department to find effective ways within 120 days “to combat the rampant number of overstays,” the White House said.

One action being considered would suspend or limit entry of people from certain countries with high rates of overstays. The administration also is developing a plan to require “admission bonds” as a potential way to improve compliance with visas, the White House said.

As of March, there were more than 415,000 people in the U.S. suspected to be overstaying their nonimmigrant visas from fiscal year 2018. The White House said 20 countries have overstay rates of more than 10% — some as high as 40%. – READ MORE