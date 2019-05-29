Trump Administration Readying For Battle With Climate Change Extremists

The Trump administration is taking aim at climate change zealots who consistently use the most extreme statistics to fuel their agenda. As The New York Timesreports:

… the White House-appointed director of the United States Geological Survey, James Reilly, a former astronaut and petroleum geologist, has ordered that scientific assessments produced by that office use only computer-generated climate models that project the impact of climate change through 2040, rather than through the end of the century, as had been done previously.

James Hewitt, a spokesman for the Environmental Protection Agency, stated, “The previous use of inaccurate modeling that focuses on worst-case emissions scenarios, that does not reflect real-world conditions, needs to be thoroughly re-examined and tested if such information is going to serve as the scientific foundation of nationwide decision-making now and in the future.”

The administration has decided not to include estimates from the National Climate Assessment, which is delivered every four years. In addition, the Trump administration is creating a new climate review panel supervised by Princeton scientist William Happer, President Trump’s deputy assistant for emerging technologies on the National Security Council. Happer is the emeritus Eugene Higgens professor of physics and Cyrus Fogg Brackett professor of physics at Princeton University. – READ MORE