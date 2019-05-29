Accused Illegal Serial Killer Given Green Card After Overstaying Visa

An accused illegal alien serial killer who has been charged with murdering 12 elderly women overstayed his visa, was never deported, and was able to obtain a green card.

As Breitbart News reported, 46-year-old illegal alien Billy Chemirmir, born in Kenya, had been living in Dallas, Texas when he was originally charged in March 2018 with murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

This month, thowever, Chemirmir was charged with murdering 11 other elderly women, all between the ages of 76 to 94-years-old. The illegal alien worked as a home healthcare worker and was a home aide to many of the women.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Breitbart News that Chemirmir first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 visa — commonly known as a tourist visa — in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation.

Rather than being deported, however the illegal alien was able to use a loophole in the country’s legal immigration system that allowed him to obtain a green card after marrying a U.S. citizen. – READ MORE