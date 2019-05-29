Jim Acosta’s Book Is Blunt: ‘The President’s Insane’

CNN White House shouter Jim Acosta has a new book coming out on June 11, and The Guardian took an early peek. The headline was blunt:

‘The president’s insane’: book by CNN’s Jim Acosta charts Trump war on press

The book’s title is also blunt: The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America. The book summary tells us “Acosta is tenacious and unyielding in his public battle to preserve the First Amendment and #RealNews.”

True to the style of Washington political reporting often complained about by Trump, Acosta mostly uses unnamed sources, many of whom are said to have spoken over social drinks. They are often blunt in their assessment of their boss. A “senior White House official” tells Acosta: “The president’s insane.” A “former White House national security official” says staffers were not sure the president had not been “compromised” by Russia.

This is exactly the kind of anonymous sourcing that’s irresponsible, just protecting someone taking a pot shot. Did either of these sources — or it could be the same person — work for President Obama? That would color the quote, wouldn’t it? – READ MORE