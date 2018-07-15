Trump administration: No Iran sanctions exemptions for European allies

President Trump’s administration will refuse to exempt European allies from the new sanctions limiting targeting economic investment in Iran, Cabinet officials notified world leaders.

“We will seek to provide unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote to the allies, per NBC News.

That’s consistent with the Iran policy that Pompeo outlined after President Trump decided to exit the 2015 nuclear deal. British, French, and German officials have sought to soften the blow of the American departure, arguing that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has defused a nuclear crisis in the region. But Trump’s decision to renew sanctions on Iran jeopardizes any European companies that cooperate with blacklisted Iranian entities.

“[A]s close allies we expect that the extraterritorial effects of U.S. secondary sanctions will not be enforced on EU entities and individuals, and the United States will thus respect our political decision and the good faith of economic operators within EU legal territory,” the top diplomats from each of the allied nations wrote in a June 4 letter. – READ MORE

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Expects European Nations To Underwrite His Country’s Financial Future And Save The Nuclear Deal Torn Up By U.s. President Donald Trump.

“European nations are meant to present in coming days their suggested package to preserve the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said on Monday before leaving Tehran for official visits to Switzerland and Austria, according to the state-run Mehr news agency.

Rouhani stressed that Iran attaches great importance to deepening its relations with the European Union (EU) member countries, including Switzerland and Austria and said “tapping opportunities to develop relations with Bern and Vienna is one of the goals of this visit.”

Austria took over the rotating presidency of the EU on July 1.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, Rouhani wants Europeans to financially compensate Iran if they want to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was originally drawn up by former president Barack Obama.

Rouhani’s website quoted him as saying: “We must not let this great achievement of diplomacy be destroyed by others’ unilateral actions, which are unfaithful to their promises.” – READ MORE

