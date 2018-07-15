Eric Holder: Call to abolish ICE is a ‘gift’ for Republicans (VIDEO)

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says that calls from Democrat lawmakers, candidates, and voters to abolish ICE are gifts for the Republican Party heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Holder said during an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd that the “new call” from progressives doesn’t “substantively or politically … make a great deal of sense.”

WATCH: @EricHolder says calls to eliminate ICE are "a gift to Republicans" and more focus should be on separated families #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/YV2RdyNdBq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 13, 2018

Holder’s comments mirror those of another prominent Obama administration member. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson argued in a column last week that the call to abolish ICE is not “a serious policy proposal.” – READ MORE

Three House Democrats who introduced legislation to abolish ICE won’t support their own legislation now.

Earlier this week House Democrats introduced legislation to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, and now The Hill is reporting that a group of Democrats who introduced the legislation will vote against it if Republicans bring it to the floor.

According to The Hill: “Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) released a statement Thursday accusing GOP leaders of exploiting the legislation for political gain after leadership confirmed it planned to hold a vote.”

“While the Democratic lawmakers said they plan to vote against their own measure – which would create a commission to examine ICE’s responsibilities and then recommend transferring them to other agencies – they said they welcome the opportunity for debate.” – READ MORE

