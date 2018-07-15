Michael Avenatti Threatens to Expose James Woods’ #MeToo Dirt

Stormy Daniels‘ lawyer Michael Avenatti exchanged barbs with Trump supporter James Woods on Twitter.

And it all started over a reference to the Baby Trump blimp that flew over London on Friday.

“Has Been Jimbo: You know what I love? Every time you pop off about me, one or two more women contact my ofc and describe your harassment/assault of them and #MeToo issues, seeking representation,” Avenatti wrote. “Keep playing games and you will be next. I promise. #Basta.” – READ MORE

Most of America got its first look at Deputy Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok during his televised congressional testimony Thursday, and he made quite an impression.

It wouldn’t be surprising if words like “smarmy,” “arrogant” and “condescending” were trending on social media while Strzok was dismissing inquiries about his political bias and explaining how his text saying “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from being elected president “in no way suggested that I or the FBI would take any action to influence the candidacy.”

The FBI official came across like a Hollywood supervillain with his “cat that ate the canary” sneer and head-and-shoulder wiggle.

Great snakes writhe alike… pic.twitter.com/VBPncAW2CB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2018

As he often does, actor James Woods had a perfect take on that moment.

Woods paired the Strzok video with an old one of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton making a similar motion, and tweeted it with the words, “Great snakes writhe alike…”– READ MORE

James Woods nailed Peter Strzok’s repugnant behavior today during the Congressional Hearing.

He also slammed the Democrats as well.

The #Democrats and their mole didn’t disappoint today. They and he showed unprecedented arrogant contempt for America and our values of integrity and transparency in law. I feel sorry that fellow members of the FBI had to witness this embarrassing tragedy. https://t.co/5la1KXsjVi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2018

Their behavior is just SHAMEFUL, between clapping for Strzok and calling for a point of order every three minutes when it seems like a Republican smells blood. We’re shocked they haven’t pulled a fire alarm yet. – READ MORE

