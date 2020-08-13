Trump Administration Inks $1.5 Billion Deal with Moderna for 100 Million Vaccine Doses

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration entered into an agreement with American biotech company Moderna for 100 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, the White House and the drugmaker announced on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate,” Trump told reporters. “The federal government will own these vaccine doses; we’re buying them.”

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel welcomed the deal in a statement issued Tuesday.

“We appreciate the confidence of the U.S. government in our mRNA vaccine platform and the continued support,” he declared.

Moderna’s vaccine is reportedly estimated to cost about $15 per dose.

According to the company, the government will provide the vaccine to the U.S. public free of charge. – READ MORE

