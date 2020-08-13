CDC Now Says Face Masks With Vents Or Valves Don’t Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

First we were told face masks weren’t helpful in reducing the spread of the coronavirus because they would cause us to touch our face more and then spread the disease to others. Then we were told to wear the masks to save lives and reopen the economy.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns face masks with vents or valves don’t reduce the spread of the virus, as those additions that allow the user to breathe easier can deposit more “expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others.” In guidance updated late last week, the CDC added a warning about face masks with exhalation valves or vents.

“The purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control. However, masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, which can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others. This type of mask does not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19 to others. Therefore, CDC does not recommend using masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent,” the CDC warned (emphasis original).

Even some N95 and KN95 masks contain valves or vents, meaning that just because they’re recognizable, doesn’t mean they’re safe. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --