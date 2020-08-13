‘Antifa Mayor’ Says of Rioters Attempting to Murder Cops: ‘I Understand Why They’re Angry’

Sarah Iannarone, the self-described “antifa” candidate running against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, refused to condemn the violent antifa rioters attacking officers and threatening innocent bystanders on the streets of Portland. KGW Channel 8 Straight Talk host Laural Porter gave Iannarone, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a softball question, asking her to condemn the violence without denouncing the protests that give birth to nightly riots. Even so, she could not bring herself to condemn the violence.

Porter noted that Police Chief Chuck Lovell wrote a New York Times op-ed expressing sympathy with Black Lives Matter protesters but denouncing the violence.

(…)

The antifa candidate then did something astounding. Even though Porter had distinguished between the protests and the riots, and asked Iannarone about the riots, the candidate added, “But we need to understand these protests are an important part of a healthy democracy.”

Porter, incredulous, pressed again, “But what about the criminal activity we’re seeing? Do you denounce that part of it?”

“I understand why they’re angry,” the antifa candidate replied. – READ MORE

