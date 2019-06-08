Trump administration announces plan for expanded hunting, fishing access across 1.4 million protected acres

In a bid to increase access to public lands, the Interior Department unveiled a proposal for new and expanded hunting and fishing access to 1.4 million acres in 46 states.

The plan, announced Wednesday, would open 74 national wildlife refuges and 15 national fish hatcheries operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to outdoor sporting enthusiasts.

“Hunting and fishing are more than just traditional pastimes as they are also vital to the conservation of our lands and waters, our outdoor recreation economy, and our American way of life,” U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said of the news. “These refuges and hatcheries provide incredible opportunities for sportsmen and women and their families across the country to pass on a fishing and hunting heritage to future generations and connect with wildlife.”

In addition, the department plans to revise hunting and fishing rules at refuges in all states to more closely match state regulations.