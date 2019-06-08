Florida man steals car, kills dog, chases man with ax, found naked in chicken coop: police

A Florida man who allegedly stole a car, killed a dog — and possibly chickens — and chased a man with an ax was found naked in a chicken coop Tuesday, police said.

John Mehne, 25, of Sarasota, Fla., was arrested Tuesday after New York State Police responded to a call about an Audi, parked facing the wrong direction, on Interstate 81, roughly three miles from the Pennsylvania border.

Investigators discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Sarasota. Mehne had allegedly been driving the Audi when he crashed it into a guardrail. He then tried to hop on the back of a van, failed, then jumped onto the back of a pickup truck before that driver pulled over, allowing Mehne to flee into the woods, police said in a news release.

A search by the state police and the Broome County Sheriff's Office ensued and, later that day, state police received a call from a man who "came home from work and found Mehne in his chicken coop."