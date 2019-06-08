Report Shows Joe Biden Has Big Vietnam Draft Evasion Problem

On top of his old, white plagiarism and serial young-girl-touching problems, Creepy Joe Biden also has a draft evasion problem, according to an InsideSources report.

According the report, after he graduated college in 1968, Biden became eligible for the draft, which could have landed him in combat in Vietnam. What saved him, what earned him a 1-Y draft deferment, was asthma…

(…)

While Biden was scoring a deferment for “asthma as a teenager,” he was — get this — also scoring touchdowns as a teenager.

Biden played football in high school and once went so far as to lie about playing footballfor the University of Delaware — even though he didn’t, but Biden is the kind of liar who lies about such things.

What’s more, InsideSources points out that in his autobiography, Biden makes no mention of asthma, but brags about being “active in intramural sports” while in college, and “recounts an active childhood football exploits in high school.”

Worse still, during one summer home from college, as Biden himself has admitted, he worked as a lifeguard, which requires vigorous health in order to pass that test, including a very healthy set of lungs. – READ MORE