Trump admin reportedly redirects $155M from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to border security

The Trump administration has informed Congress that it is transferring $271 million from various entities under the Department of Homeland Security to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This includes $155 million from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.

DHS was not asking Congress’s permission for this move, but rather informing the legislative branch about the reallocation of funds. Since ICE is also under the DHS umbrella, the funds will not be moving between departments.

Among other things, these funds will be used to provide additional beds for detained illegal immigrants. It will also be used to fund hearings for asylum cases in Mexico.

An unnamed DHS official who spoke with CNN said that the transfer of funds was necessary because “this is a must-pay bill that needed to be addressed.” – READ MORE