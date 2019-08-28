Brzezinski Slams Obama’s Inexperience, Blames Him for Trump (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday took shots at former president Barack Obama during her defense of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Let’s try something new for a change. How about someone with experience? Every time someone has experience it’s ‘Oh he might be too old.’ Really? Really? Think about it. Don’t you want someone who’s been there, who’s been serving, who wants to go back to Washington, which can be a horrible snake pit,” Brzezinski said.

“Here’s the pitch for Joe Biden. He’s been there. He’s done that and he wants to go back and serve and so does his wife Jill. And guess what? He knows world leaders,” Brzezinski continued. “He knows what our place on the world stage should be and he knows how to get there because he’s been there.”

She then briefly praised Obama before citing him as an example of an inexperienced leader. – READ MORE