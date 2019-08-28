Stacey Abrams Won’t Run for GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s Seat

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will not run for the U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), who announced Wednesday that he will retire from politics at the end of the year due to health issues.

Abrams “will not be a candidate herself” for the seat which Isakson is leaving but remains committed to “helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year,” a spokesperson for the progressive darling told NBC News. Abrams’ announcement comes after revealing in April that she will not challenge Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) for his seat in 2020.

“I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate,” she said at the time. “The fights to be waged require a deep commitment to the job, and I do not see the U.S. Senate as the best role for me in this battle for our nation’s future.”

Isakson said in a statement he underwent surgery to remove a growth on his kidney this week and is still recovering from a July fall, which fractured four ribs. The Georgia Republican also suffers from Parkinson’s disease. – READ MORE