Trump Admin Reportedly Finalizing Anti-Drug Plan That Includes Death Penalty

The Trump administration is preparing to roll out its plan to address the opioid crisis, which will include imposing the death penalty for some drug dealers.

Politico reported President Donald Trump’s plan, which has been circulating through various federal agencies, would create a new Justice Department task force to aggressively monitor internet sales of opioid drugs.

Additionally, it would address how the federal government pays for opioid prescriptions to limit access to the powerful painkillers. The target is to bring down the number of opioid prescriptions by one-third within three years.

Further, the plan would facilitate Medicaid paying for treatment, making it easier for those addicted to the drugs to receive inpatient care.

According to the National Institute of Health, there were 64,000 drug overdose deaths in 2016, and most of them were related to opioids. – READ MORE

