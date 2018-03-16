WATCH: Student Dares Stand Up And Tell Walkout Protesters What They Should Really Be Doing

Students across the U.S. walked out of school Wednesday for a nationwide demonstration in memory of the 17 students and faculty killed one month earlier in a mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

While many of the young activists pointed to gun control as a response to continued acts of school violence, some offered alternative or additional steps in pursuit of the same goal.

One student in Washington state expressed her desire to see peers embrace kindness and acceptance, shunning the culture of bullying she believes contributes to the deadly behavior of school shooters.

As iFIBER One News reported, Angelica Mansfield was the only student from a group of about 200 at Moses Lake High School to address the entire local group during this week’s walkout.

In her fiery statement, she chided other students for failing to similarly turn their outrage into action, as reported by KING. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1