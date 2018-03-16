True Pundit

MOOK: Hillary sat in lawn chair ‘wrapped in blanket’ on campaign plane (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager was asked today what his favorite memory was from his time working with the failed candidate.

It wasn’t the convention, the nomination or even her “basket of deplorables” comment.

No, Robby Mook says his favorite story from the campaign involves Clinton sitting in a lawn chair wrapped in a blanket — on the plane.

Appearing on “Party People,” Mook was asked for his “favorite Hillary story — at least who she represents in your eyes.” – READ MORE

