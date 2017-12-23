Trump admin orders sharp drawdown of US refugee resettlement: report

The Trump administration is dramatically scaling back U.S. refugee resettlement efforts, according to a Thursday Reuters report.

The move comes months after the White House announced plans to significantly curb refugee admissions and to more carefully vet new entrants to the country.

In a Dec. 1 meeting, State Department officials reportedly told nine refugee agencies that resettlement offices throughout the country will not receive federal authorization to resettle nearly as many people in 2018.

Stripped of that necessary approval – and federal funding – dozens of resettlement offices will probably have to close, Reuters reported.

There are approximately 300 such offices in 49 states, and they are often affiliated with or overseen by the refugee agencies. The local offices employ aid workers that help refugees transition to life in America in various ways. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *