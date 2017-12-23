More Confederate Statues Removed ‘Under the Cover of Darkness’

More Confederate statues have been taken down in the middle of the night — and this time it in Memphis, Tennessee.

The two statues were tributes to Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

While there’s been a growing trend by cities of removing Confederate statues without any votes by the public, the recent move by the city of Memphis is controversial, as the city council apparently took advantage of a legal loophole to do it.

The parks were turned into private property — so they were able to be sold by the mayor in a move that allowed the entire process to skip the typical dealings with the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, passed in 2013 and amended in 2016. The act prohibits the removal or relocation of monuments on public land. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *