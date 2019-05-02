Trump accuses Harris of being ‘very nasty’ to Barr, looking for ‘political points’

President Trump on Wednesday accused Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) of being “probably very nasty” to Attorney General William Barr during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump told Fox Business’s Trish Regan that Harris and other lawmakers who are running for president were hard on Barr during the hearing for “political points.”

“She was probably very nasty,” he said of Harris, who grilled Barr on a number of points related to Barr’s handling of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While being questioned by Harris, Barr said that he did not look at the underlying evidence in Mueller’s report before deciding not to pursue an obstruction of justice charge against Trump.

This is the second time in less than a week that Trump has referred to Harris as “nasty.” Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity last week, Trump said the California Democrat has “a little bit of a nasty wit, but that might be it.” – READ MORE