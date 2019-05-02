Tiger Woods to celebrate Masters win at White House next week, sources say

Tiger Woods is set to make a trip to the White House on Monday to attend a ceremony hosted by President Trump in recognition of his recent triumph in the Masters tournament, multiple sources told Fox News.

The famed golfer, 43, shot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in Augusta, Georgia on April 14, securing his fifth Masters win and 15th major championship.

TRUMP TO GIVE TIGER WOODS PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM AFTER MASTERS 2019 WIN

The president, who has golfed with Woods in the past, tweeted as the sporting event unfolded and wished him congratulations upon its conclusion, calling him “a truly Great Champion!”

The following day, Trump tweeted again, announcing that he would honor Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.