Covington Catholic High student Nick Sandmann sues NBC for $275M

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann is suing NBCUniversal for a whopping $275 million over the media coverage he received earlier this year, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Sandmann was at the center of a viral controversy back in January, alongside reports suggesting that he and his classmates had initiated a confrontation with Native American elder Nathan Phillips outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Subsequent reporting and video evidence contradicted that version of events.

https://twitter.com/ToddMcMurtry/status/1123686245962530817

Sandmann’s attorney, Todd V. McMurty, announced the defamation suit against NBCUniversal. – READ MORE