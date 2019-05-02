Covington Catholic High student Nick Sandmann sues NBC for $275M

Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann is suing NBCUniversal for a whopping $275 million over the media coverage he received earlier this year, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Sandmann was at the center of a viral controversy back in January, alongside reports suggesting that he and his classmates had initiated a confrontation with Native American elder Nathan Phillips outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Subsequent reporting and video evidence contradicted that version of events.
Sandmann’s attorney, Todd V. McMurty, announced the defamation suit against NBCUniversal. – READ MORE