Trump accuses Democrats of protecting MS-13 gang members: ‘They want them to be left alone’

President Trump on Saturday doubled down on his tough rhetoric on MS-13 gang members, while accusing Democrats of “protecting” members of the violent gang as they “push for open borders.”

Trump made his remarks in his weekly address and as House lawmakers are negotiating legislation that would limit some forms of migration, fund border security and would also grant protected status to some illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

“MS-13 gang members are truly, and you’ve heard me say it, animals.” he said on Saturday. “And yet Nancy Pelosi and Washington Democrats continue to protect them and to push for open borders.”

“They want them taken care of. They want them to be left alone,” he said.

He said that Democrats have blocked legislation that would deport gang members and are in favor of sanctuary cities that limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.- READ MORE

