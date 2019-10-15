Trump: ABC News Airing Fake Syria Bombing Video is a ‘Real Disgrace’

President Donald Trump on Monday evening hammered ABC News for airing a video that purportedly showed a recent Turkish military operation against Kurdish civilians in northern Syria, which actually appears to have been filmed at a Kentucky gun range in 2017.

“A big scandal at @ABC News. They got caught using really gruesome FAKE footage of the Turks bombing in Syria. A real disgrace,” the president wrote on Twitter. Tomorrow they will ask softball questions to Sleepy Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, like why did Ukraine & China pay you millions when you knew nothing? Payoff?”

The video, which ABC News reported was of an attack on the border town of Tal Abyad, was broadcasted Sunday on World News Tonight and on Monday’s edition of Good Morning America. Yet, a comparative analysis by a technology news site found the footage was filmed at Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky. “[I]t’s clear that the videos are the same,” Gizmodo concluded. – READ MORE