Ken Starr: ‘Nothing Close to an Impeachable Offense by Trump’ (VIDEO)

Ken Starr, the former special counsel who oversaw Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the late 1990s, is concerned about what he says is a “raw power move” by House Democrats against President Donald Trump.

Starr appeared on Fox News recently. He said the American public should have open access to everything that’s going on “impeachment-wise” with the president — the person they duly elected.

“Let the public assess … The House is given the sole power to impeach, not a committee and not the speaker. I think this is something that every American should be concerned about … that the speaker is not calling for a vote.”

“It tells me that this is a very unorthodox, untraditional procedure and they should stop it,” Starr said during the interview, which Trump then retweeted on Monday.

Starr went on to say that there is something “profoundly wrong” with the Democrats’ lack of transparency, and added that nothing President Trump has done is even remotely close to an “impeachable offense.” – READ MORE