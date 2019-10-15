Pennsylvania police warn of Halloween candy laced with THC

Heads up, parents: Ahead of the spookiest day of the year, police in one Pennsylvania town are warning of THC-laced Halloween candy.

While fulfilling a search warrant in Stoney Creek Township, the Johnstown Police Department seized “Nerds Rope edibles containing 400mg of THC,” officials wrote in a recent Facebook post.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gives users the “high” sensation.

This Halloween, "we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children's candy before allowing them to consume those treats," officials wrote. "Drug laced edibles are package[d] like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."