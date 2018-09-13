TRUE MASCULINITY: Mark Wahlberg Begins Daily Routine With 30 Mins Of Prayer

Actor Mark Wahlberg, currently one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, has a daily routine of intense workouts and a strict eating schedule, but no matter where he happens to be residing at the moment he is always sure to begin each day with 30 minutes of prayer to Almighty God.

In a recent exchange with fans on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he wakes up as early as 2:30 AM for a full half hour of prayers before launching into his breakfast and exercise routine. Since Wahlberg is an admitted Catholic, his prayers most likely include the rosary or breviary.

“Being a Catholic is the most important aspect of my life,” Wahlberg told the Catholic Herald in 2010. “The first thing I do when I start my day is, I get down on my hands and knees and give thanks to God.” – READ MORE

NEW YORK — Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg agreed Saturday to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up.

Wahlberg said he’ll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots.

“I 100% support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

The announcement Saturday came after directors and stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, shared their shock at reports of the huge pay disparity for the Ridley Scott film. The 10 days of reshoots were necessary after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey. USA Today reported Williams was paid less than $1,000 for the 10 days.- READ MORE