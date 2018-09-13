Resistance Makes Rape Threat to Susan Collins Staffer over Kavanaugh Vote

Sen. Susan Collins (R-me) And Her Staffers Are Facing Taunts And Threats Over Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Including A Rape Threat, Reports The New York Times.

Buried under no fewer than ten paragraphs and the anodyne headline, “Interest Groups Turn Up Pressure on Senators Before Kavanaugh Vote,” the far-left New York Timesfinally gets to the meat of the story with the news that Collins and her staffers are facing “threats” and “vulgar language” from the left-wing Resistance, all of this in the hope of intimidating Collins to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“The [left’s] frustration has boiled over at points,” the Times understates. “Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Ms. Collins, provided The New York Times with copies of a letter and multiple voice mail messages addressed to the senator using vulgar language and outright threats.”

One example of a threat is a “caller [who] told a 25-year-old female staff member at one of Ms. Collins’s Maine offices that he hoped she would be raped and impregnated.”

Collins has also had some 3,000 coat hangers mailed to her office (a reference to the back alley abortion). – READ MORE

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she is not swayed by crowdfunding aimed at encouraging her to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, comparing the effort to a “bribe.”

“I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” Collins told conservative news outlet Newsmax.

Two groups of Maine progressives have pledged to donate up to $1.3 million to Collins’s next opponent if the Maine senator votes to confirm Kavanaugh, Newsmax reported. Collins is not up for reelection until 2020.

Donors have been asked to pledge money against Collins, but their credit cards will only be charged if she votes “yes” on Kavanaugh. – READ MORE