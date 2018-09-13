New Strzok-Page texts reveal others were ‘leaking like mad’ in lead up to Trump-Russia probe

New text messages between ex-FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page reveal others were “leaking like mad” in the run-up to the Trump-Russia collusion probe, according to new communications between the former lovers obtained exclusively by Fox News.

A lengthy exchange dated Dec. 15, 2016 appears to reveal a potential leak operation for “political” purposes.

“Oh, remind me to tell you tomorrow about the times doing a story about the rnc hacks,” Page texted Strzok.

“And more than they already did? I told you Quinn told me they pulling out all the stops on some story…” Strzok replied.

A source told Fox News “Quinn” could be referring to Richard Quinn, who served as the chief of the Media and Investigative Publicity Section in the Office of Public Affairs. Quinn could not be reached for comment.

Strzok again replied: “Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried, and political, they’re kicking into overdrive.” – READ MORE

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page joined Sean Hannity on Monday to react to the FBI’s “media leak strategy” discussed in text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

“It’s not about me,” he said on Monday. “They’re just trying to get to the Trump administration and the Trump campaign.”

He said that people in Washington are only focused “on their own spin” in the media “for their own personal gratification.”

“This is just a way of tearing down all the great things that President Trump is doing.”

In his letter, Meadows wrote that the texts “should lead a reasonable person to question whether there was a sincere desire to investigate wrongdoing or to place derogatory information in the media to justify a continued probe.”

“I want to fix this terrible thing that [has] happened to our country,” Page said. “It’s just so corrupt right now.” – READ MORE