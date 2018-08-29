Trudeau asks Canadian government to study full ban on handguns and assault weapons

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a study of a potential full handgun and assault weapons ban in his country.

Trudeau ordered Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair to conduct the study with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in a mandate letter, as reported by CBC News.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” the letter stated.

The letter also outlines other new assignments, such as forming the government’s plan to deal with asylum seekers who skirt official border points — which the letter calls “irregular migration,” supervising the legalization of marijuana and fighting opioid abuse. – READ MORE

Trudeau welcomed immigrants with “open arms,” but that hasn’t worked for Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may find himself in a more difficult position come re-election time, according to Bloomberg, because he’s had such a loose policy on allowing asylum seekers to penetrate Canada’s southern border.

Bloomberg Quint reports that Trudeau is facing a ‘backlash” in his home country for comments he made back in 2017, right after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, declaring Canada a safe space for immigrants turned down by the United States.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau tweeted in response to news that the U.S. would apply greater force to stemming the flow of illegal immigrants across its own southern border. – READ MORE