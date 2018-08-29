Internet Goes Wild With Conspiracy Theory That Melania Trump Is Sometimes Played By A Body Double

The latest theory resurrected by denizens of the interweb (who clearly have a lot of time on their hands) is that first lady Melania Trump’s recent appearances aren’t “Melania Trump” at all.

The sneaky impostor, they posit, is a clever body double.

To what end, one might ask, might such an elaborate ruse be advantageous to either Melania Trump herself or the administration?

That answer requires a good bit of imagination and a determined willingness to suspend disbelief.

Theories on what is driving the need for an (imaginary) body double range from the death of FLOTUS (believe it or not) or a physical incapacity — to an unwillingness to lend her support to her spouse, the president of the United States, in any way, shape, or form.

One self-proclaimed “Melania expert,” whose Twitter bio indicates she is a developmental cognitive scientist and professor at the prestigious Notre Dame, for one, is convinced about this.

“I’m a Melania expert,” Dr. Nicole McNeil tweeted. “And I agree this is not her. This can’t be real life that we have a POTUS using a body double for his wife, can it?”- READ MORE

CNN contributor and prominent Trump-basher Ana Navarro mocked Melania Trump on Monday, tweeting that the first lady has suffered “oxygen deprivation to the brain.”

The comment comes as Navarro apparently interrupted her own vacation to hurl insults at the nation’s first lady, as Breitbart noted.

Navarro was responding to the first lady’s comments at Monday’s summit on cyberbullying.

At that venue, Mrs. Trump talked with passion about the importance of responsible social media usage. “Let’s face it: Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults,” she said. “But we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits.”

“On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter,” Navarro tweeted in response. “But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.”

On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter.

But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.

Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain. https://t.co/o93MONfeUl — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 20, 2018

Then Navarro added a comment about “oxygen deprivation.” – READ MORE