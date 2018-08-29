‘In God We Trust’ Motto On Currency Deemed Constitutional By Court After Atheists Complain

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota upheld the use of “In God We Trust” on currency after 29 atheists, children of atheists, and atheist groups claimed the motto violated their First Amendment rights.

The court deemed the use of the motto constitutional in a 3-0 decision, claiming that it was not coercive and has been in longstanding use, according to Reuters.

Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender reportedly cited a 2014 Supreme Court decision that required a review of “historical practices” and said that the motto does not constitute an establishment of religion. He reportedly also said that the motto “comports with early understandings of the Establishment Clause” because our constitution allows the government to celebrate “our tradition of religious freedom.” – READ MORE

As Tennessee students prepare for the new school year, parents across the state are pushing back against a new law that requires the national motto, “In God We Trust,” be displayed prominently in public schools.

Tennessee lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the legislation in March, but parents are now sharing concerns about the law as kids head back to school.

“I think it excludes people that don’t believe in the Christian God,” Mike Durham, a Knoxville parent, told local NBC affiliate, 10 News.

“I think if you put one religious statement up, you should have to put up a religious statement for everyone that goes to that school, or none at all,” he continued. – READ MORE